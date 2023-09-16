American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $111,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.06. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

