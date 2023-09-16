Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

