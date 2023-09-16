Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 60,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $2,857,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.64.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $151,147,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

