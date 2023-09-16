Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.07.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

