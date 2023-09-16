A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

