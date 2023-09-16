721 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $278.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

