536 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. abrdn plc raised its position in MongoDB by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,180,574. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

Shares of MDB opened at $362.13 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.44. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.66 and a beta of 1.11.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

