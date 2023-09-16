507 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

NFLX stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

