1,262 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Eaton by 40.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 2.0 %

ETN stock opened at $217.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.