ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CEO Sells $69,800.64 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CEO James Christopher Foster sold 67,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $69,800.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Christopher Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZeroFox alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, James Christopher Foster sold 76,859 shares of ZeroFox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $91,462.21.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

View Our Latest Report on ZFOX

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.