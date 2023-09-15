WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$199.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$195.30 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$143.66 and a 1-year high of C$195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$177.24.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.7224242 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

