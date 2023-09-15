Woodstock Corp Sells 1,526 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 3.9% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $4.21 on Friday, reaching $299.53. 646,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,507. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,809 shares of company stock worth $19,496,481 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

