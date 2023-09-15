Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Welltower Trading Up 2.3 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE WELL opened at $84.51 on Monday. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 367.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

