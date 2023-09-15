Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lowered by Covea Finance

Covea Finance decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,296 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.2% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $40,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,655. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.