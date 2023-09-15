Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $90,675.44 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,607 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $90,675.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.61 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $93,249,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,928 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,522,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 855,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

