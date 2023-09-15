Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $241.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

