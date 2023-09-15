Virginia National Bank Sells 194 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Virginia National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,915. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

