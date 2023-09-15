Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VVI. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a PE ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.74. Viad has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viad by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,866,000 after acquiring an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in Viad by 5.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viad by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viad by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

