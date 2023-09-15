Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 26,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,050,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.