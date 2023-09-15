Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $210.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $128.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

