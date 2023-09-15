Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 85,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 230,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 23,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

