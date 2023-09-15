Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VEA stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

