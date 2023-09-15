United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.30.

UPS stock opened at $160.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

