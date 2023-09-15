TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.67.

NYSE TNET opened at $117.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.63.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $54,701.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $202,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $54,701.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,096.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,432,735 shares of company stock valued at $367,189,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth raised its position in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

