Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.83 and its 200-day moving average is $220.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $876.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.