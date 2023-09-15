The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

