Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.11.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

