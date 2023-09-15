Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.