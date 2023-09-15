T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.