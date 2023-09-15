T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $6.24.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T2 Biosystems
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.