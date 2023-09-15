Syscoin Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $64.05 million and approximately $922,027.53 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,630.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00814838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00119684 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016094 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 747,394,570 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

