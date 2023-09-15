Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 7.8% in the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $370,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 70.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

