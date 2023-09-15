StockNews.com Lowers Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,079,000 after buying an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.