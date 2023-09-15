Somerset Trust Co Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.19.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $262.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.49 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

