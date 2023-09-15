Somerset Trust Co Sells 441 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

