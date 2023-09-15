Somerset Trust Co Sells 3,910 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,448 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $73.65. 855,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.