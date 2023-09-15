Somerset Trust Co Purchases 3,811 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 278,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

