Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.20. 184,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,742. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $194.05 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.