Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Shell comprises 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shell by 11.1% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 128,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.