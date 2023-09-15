SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $6.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $45,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 567,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,011.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,093 shares of company stock worth $90,311. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

