Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.70, for a total transaction of $1,728,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,892 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, September 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28.

On Friday, September 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39.

On Friday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $1,585,980.45.

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16.

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $1,426,517.10.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $259.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.