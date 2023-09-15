RVW Wealth LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

