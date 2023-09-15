RVW Wealth LLC Has $166,000 Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,248 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.64 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
