RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius cut shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.88.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $75.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

