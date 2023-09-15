Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $24.05 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,874 shares of company stock valued at $108,381 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

