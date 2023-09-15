Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,830 ($22.90) and last traded at GBX 1,865 ($23.34). Approximately 2,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,870 ($23.40).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,882.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,949.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -518.81%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

