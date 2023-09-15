Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

