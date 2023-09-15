Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

