Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RENT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

RENT stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $57,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 36,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $67,172.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 741,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,809 shares of company stock valued at $178,355. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Rent the Runway by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 235,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

