Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.