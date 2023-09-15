Rail Vision’s (RVSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Aegis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Aegis also issued estimates for Rail Vision’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSN opened at 0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.42. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of 0.38 and a fifty-two week high of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.81.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported -0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rail Vision Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Rail Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

